Mariah Carey shares her “favourite all-time Christmas song” – and it isn’t her own

Mariah Carey has revealed in an interview what her favourite Christmas song of all time is – and it is not ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

In an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (November 15), the singer was asked for her own yuletide favourite, and the title that came to mind was not her 1994 classic.

“I have to say, my favourite all-time Christmas song is Nat ‘King’ Cole’s version of ‘[The] Christmas Song’, that’s my favourite,” the singer admitted.

‘The Christmas Song’, which is known for its refrain of “chestnuts roasting on an open fire”, was written in 1945 by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé, and was recorded a number of times by Cole, most successfully in 1961.

In addition, Hudson pressed Carey for her favourite festival films, to which she replied: “I love Elf” and “I like Miracle on 34th Street, the original one,” referring to the 1947 version.

Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ both re-entered the UK Singles Chart earlier than ever this year, with the two festive classics reaching number 40 and 37 respectively this weekend (November 10).

It is likely that both songs, as well as others, will remain in the charts throughout the lead up to Christmas over the coming weeks.

Back in 2020, Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ became a UK Number One for the first time ever, 26 years after it was first released.

“Happy Christmas UK!! We finally made it!!!,” the singer said at the time. “We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year’s been. Love you always! Joy to the world!”

Earlier this month, Carey was sued again for copyright infringement over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. Country singer Andy Stone, who performs under the name Vince Vance, filed the complaint on November 1, alleging that the song infringed copyright of his 1989 song of the same name. He made the same claims in a lawsuit that was dropped this time last year.

“If you look at both songs, you can see that about 50 per cent of the words are the same, in almost the same order. I think it’s a pretty strong claim,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Douglas M. Schmidt, told Rolling Stone.