Mariah Carey shares “Late Night Valentine’s Mix” of ‘We Belong Together’

Mariah Carey has shared a sultry Valentine’s Day gift in the form of an intimate performance of her smash hit ‘We Belong Together’. Scroll down for the video.

The undisputed Queen of Holidays released the revamped track yesterday (February 13), referring to it as “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix.”

“Believe it or not, we actually recorded a 7 minute version of this song,” she teased on Instagram. “Thinking of putting it out for the lambily!”

The moonlit performance sees the Mimi classic take a looser, slightly jazzy route with Carey flexing her adlib chops. Watch it below.

‘We Belong Together’ was released in 2005 as the second single from Carey’s tenth studio album, ‘The Emancipation Of Mimi’.

It was critically acclaimed – winning Best R&B Song and Best R&B Female Vocal Performance at the 48th annual Grammy awards – and went on to be her 16th Number One single.

Carey has recently been revisiting past releases in honour of her three decade-spanning career. Back in October last year, she released ‘The Rarities’ – a collection of B-sides and alternative versions that had never seen the light of day.

Her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was released in September (2020) and documented her journey from a “scared little girl” to a “triumphant woman”.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” she said in an announcement post.

“I want to tell the story of the moments – the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”