Mariah Carey takes over London Underground announcements

London Underground commuters might have heard a familiar voice delivering announcements this past week as Mariah Carey has taken over its intercom.

The queen of Christmas has teamed up with Amazon Music to promote her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas’ by telling tube users to “stand behind the yellow line”.

“Hi Dahlings, It’s Mariah,” the announcement begins. “Make my wish come true and please stand behind the yellow line at all times. Proceed with caution. And don’t forget to ask Alexa to play ‘All I Want For Christmas’ on Amazon Music.”

Carey shared a clip of her Underground announcement on Instagram, captioning the post: “UK lambs, I’ve teamed up with @amazonmusicuk to bring some festive cheer to the London Underground. Safe travels!!”

UK lambs 🐑🐑 I’ve teamed up with @AmazonMusicUK to bring some festive cheer to the London Underground. Safe travels!! https://t.co/wrogIAMfXn pic.twitter.com/xiTfdkhaAM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 15, 2021

Carey’s Underground takeover comes two weeks after the release of her new Christmas special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

The festive small-screen event – released on December 3 via Apple TV+ – sees the singer collaborate with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new single, ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’.

The special comes in the wake of Carey’s original collaboration with the streaming platform, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which launched in 2020. Narrated by Tiffany Haddish, the event saw Carey joined by guest stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Jade Ewen would play Carey in Netflix series Luis Miguel.

The series, focusing on the Mexican singer and musician of the same name – who dated Carey from 1999 to 2001 – dropped its third and final season in October.

Ewen spoke to NME about taking on the role, saying that it “felt a bit weird” and “too close to home in some ways”.

“When I was reading her bio, on a personal level there were so many synchronicities that I found very emotional,” she said. “It almost felt a bit weird and, like, too close to home in some ways. But then I actually felt a sense of relief because I understood what it’s like to be a mixed race woman in the music industry – not to the same degree as Mariah, but I do have some knowledge of the industry, and I’ve even met with [Carey’s former husband and record label boss] Tommy Mottola.”