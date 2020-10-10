News Music News

Mariah Carey teases possible new Christmas track with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

By Will Lavin
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey. CREDIT: James Devaney/WireImage

Mariah Carey has teased what fans believe could be a new Christmas track featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

The pop star took to Twitter yesterday (October 9) to share a photograph of three directors chairs on set, each brandishing a set of initials: AG, MC and JH.

Carey didn’t share any further information about the image, but she did caption her post with a Christmas tree emoji.

Advertisement

A number of fans are speculating that the post is teasing a new Christmas track and video with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Others think that AG might be The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, while JH could represent Moneyball and Superbad actor Jonah Hill.

“Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey AND Jennifer Hudson on the same track is simply unfair lmaooooo no ones topping this,” one fan tweeted.

Another said: “Ariana mother f&$kin Grande and Mariah Carey Plus Jennipher Hudson, 2020 really has been the year of female empowerment in music.”

A third simply wrote: “ANDREW GARFIELD AND JONAH HILL ?”

Advertisement

See more fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey’s former engineer has shared more details about the pop star’s secret ’90s alt-rock album.

Last month, Carey revealed that in 1995 she secretly recorded an alt-rock album called ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’, which she released under the moniker, Chick.

The singer broke the news on Twitter, in an extract shared from her memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

“Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making [1995 album] ‘Daydream’. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement