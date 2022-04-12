Mariah Carey to deliver new vocal MasterClass

Mariah Carey has revealed that she will deliver a new vocal class as part of the popular MasterClass series.

Taking to Instagram, Carey wrote: “I’m super excited to share what I’ve been working on: my first-ever class on the voice as an instrument.”

She added: “You’re up next, and you’re going to rock this!”

The class will take place on April 14 via MasterClass here. Others who have taken part in the series include St Vincent, Tom Morello and Nas.

Check out the video post announcing the session below.

Back in January, Carey announced the release of her first children’s book, The Christmas Princess, which will arrive later this year.

Announcing the new book on Instagram, Carey described it as “a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages”.

She continued: “Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others’, striving to believe in themselves,” she wrote.

“It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

The Christmas Princess was co-written with Michaela Angela Davis, who previously collaborated with the pop star on her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. It was illustrated by Fuuji Takashi and will be published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers in autumn. An exact date is yet to be confirmed.

In December ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ topped the charts in the US for the third year in a row. The classic track first hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 before returning to Number One in the run-up to Christmas in 2020.

When it climbed back up to the top of the pile in 2021 it became the first song to top the chart on three separate occasions. It also took the number of weeks Carey had had a song at Number One in the US to a combined 85 weeks.