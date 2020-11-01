Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu share apocalyptic ‘Back To Rock’ video

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu have shared a new video for ‘Back To Rock’ – watch it below.

The track is lifted from September’s ‘Renegade Breakdown’ album.

“‘Back To Rock’ is the song from our new album that is the closest to my heart, and this is because it’s my most sincere lyrics to date,” Marie said of the track in a statement.

“The song’s story, beautifully illustrated by Loïc Darses in the music video, is about my personal struggles to change. It’s about letting die some elements within oneself to allow new things to be born.”

Watch the new ‘Back To Rock’ video below.

Speaking of the creation of the video, director Loïc Darses said: “I always envisioned that my first music video would have to be somewhat of a special thing for me on a personal level” adds director Loïc Darses. “and when Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu approached me, aiming to visually tell the story behind their new album’s creative turn, I knew this was the one.”

Reviewing ‘Renegade Breakdown’ upon its release, NME wrote: “With each song so different to the last, ‘Renegade Breakdown’ is one of those rare records that will have listeners discovering new intricacies on each listen.

“But more than anything, its creation has enabled Marie to rediscover her purpose as an artist. It seems retiring from the club scene was just the reset Marie Davidson needed.”

Read NME‘s interview with Marie Davidson all about the creation of ‘Renegade Breakdown’ here.