Marilyn Manson is reportedly set to hand himself in to Los Angeles police on an active arrest warrant from a 2019 incident in New Hampshire.

The artist, real name Brian Warner, is alleged to have spat at and shot snot at a photographer during a live show in the state.

The arrest warrant for two counts of Class A misdemeanour simple assault was issued this May in Gilford, New Hampshire after he failed to answer charges made against him.

According to Deadline, officials say Manson has agreed to turn himself in on the warrant in Los Angeles.

The Independent adds that Gilford police chief Anthony Bean Burpee said that if Manson turns himself in to police within the next few weeks, his first court appearance on the charges could be held as soon as this August.

In a statement to NME at the time of the warrant, Manson’s lawyer Howard King said: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.”

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

The New Hampshire arrest warrant follows two previous lawsuits filed against Manson. In April, Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sued Manson, alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking, months after going public with her claims. In May, Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters sued the singer for sexual assault, battery, and harassment. Manson has denied the allegations brought against him in the previous lawsuits.

Manson was dropped by his label Loma Vista in February, shortly after a number of women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, came forth publicly with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him. Manson has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” in a February statement.

In May, a new lawsuit filed against Manson by an ex-girlfriend alleges the singer raped her and threatened to kill her.

The ex-girlfriend, only identified as Jane Doe, and Manson allegedly met at a pre-Grammy party in 2011. While the relationship was “gentle and romantic” at first, it is claimed it took a violent turn relatively quickly.

When contacted by NME for comment, a member of Manson’s team “strongly denies the accusations”.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.