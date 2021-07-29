Marilyn Manson says assault allegations are “co-ordinated attack” against him

Marilyn Manson has dismissed Esme Bianco’s allegations of sexual assault and abuse as “untrue, meritless” and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs”.

The new court filing comes after Bianco, who previously appeared in Game Of Thrones, joined the array of women who have accused the musician of abusive and predatory behaviour.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, Bianco alleged that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England after being falsely promised roles in music videos and movies.

Bianco alleges that Manson frequently deprived her of food and sleep, plied her with alcohol and drugs and locked her in a bedroom.

She also alleges that he frequently whipped her, delivered electric shocks, and made threats to rape her while she slept.

However, Manson has now denied all the allegations.

In documents obtained by Billboard, the singer says the accusations are part of a wider conspiracy against him, while the accusers are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement”.

He also says that Bianco and other accusers “spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning” their statements into “twisted tales”.

The documents, which were filed yesterday (July 28) to the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division), also brands Bianco and others as “co-conspirators” who are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner’s ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson,’ with fabricated accounts of abuse.”

Earlier this month, Manson turned himself into police and was released on bail for an alleged spitting incident in New Hampshire.

It comes after a warrant was issued for Manson’s arrest following allegations he spat at and shot snot on a videographer during a performance in the town of Gilford, New Hampshire, in 2019.

Manson is facing four sexual assault lawsuits, the latest one filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline earlier this month.

Manson was dropped by his label Loma Vista in February, shortly after a number of women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, came forth publicly with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him. Manson has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” in a February statement.