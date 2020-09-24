Marilyn Manson shares ‘Don’t Chase The Dead’ video starring Norman Reedus

Marilyn Manson has shared a video for new single ‘Don’t Chase The Dead’ – you can watch it below.

Taken from the shock-rocker’s new album ‘We Are Chaos’, the video for the new single stars The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus.

In the blood-stained video, directed by Travis Shinn, the pair spend most of their time driving around the streets at night with a mysterious woman (played by Manson’s girlfriend Lindsay Usich) in the backseat.

Advertisement

Manson, bleeding out after an apparent stabbing, argues with Reedus throughout until The Walking Dead actor meets an unfortunate end.

Watch the video for ‘Don’t Chase The Dead’ below:

Released earlier this month, ‘We Are Chaos’ was produced by Manson and Grammy Award winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker).

In a five-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell called Manson’s 11th studio album “a dose of respite, mercy, clarity and his most human work so far,” and “his best album since 2000’s ‘Holy Wood (In The Shadow Of The Valley Of Death)’.”

Last week, Manson spoke out about his stage accident in 2017, which saw him hit by a falling stage prop.

Advertisement

The accident at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, which resulted in the shock rocker being hospitalised and forced to cancel several dates, happened after a pair of giant pistols fell on top of him.

Manson also revealed he stopped drinking absinthe after he was hit by the giant stage prop.

Meanwhile, the shock rocker has expressed his concerns over the potential psychological effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.