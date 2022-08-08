Marilyn Manson used racial slur against The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha in text message to Johnny Depp

According to recently unsealed court documents, Marilyn Manson used a racial slur against The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha during a text message conversation with Johnny Depp.

The conversation happened in 2016 after Lindsay Usich (Manson’s current wife) allegedly “filed a police report” against Manson.

The text accuses Usich of “pulling an Amber (Heard)” by getting the police involved but, according to Manson, it was only because her brother-in-law James Iha and her “poor, fat Mom want to steal my money”. It’s here Manson uses a racial slur targeted at people of East Asian descent.

According to the texts, Depp then offers Manson a place to “hide out”, if he needs it.

More text messages between Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/T02Mh1rrqU — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) July 31, 2022

Thousands of pages of documents filed in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case were unsealed at the end of last month, with Depp supporters paying over $3,300 (£2700) to access the files.

At the start of June, the jury in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial gave their verdict, ruling in favour of Depp.

The verdict was returned after almost 13 hours of deliberation across three days at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp has been awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

Heard has since spoken out, saying “you cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair”.

During the trial, Depp revealed that he had “once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Marilyn Manson would be suing Evan Rachel Wood for defamation.

Last year, Wood publicly accused Manson, her former partner, of abuse, claiming that he started grooming her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”.

After Wood publicly accused Manson, other women came forward with their own allegations against the rock star. Among them were Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco – who is suing Manson for alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking – and his former assistant Ashley Walters, who sued him for sexual assault, battery and harassment, before her case was dismissed.

The musician denied all allegations by Wood and others claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “coordinated attack against him”.