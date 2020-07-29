Marilyn Manson to release new track ‘We Are Chaos’ today

Marilyn Manson is set to release a new track called ‘We Are Chaos’ later today (July 29).

Posting on Twitter last night (July 28), the rocker shared what appears to be the single’s artwork which featured the track’s title on it.

He wrote: “Wednesday 9am PST.” That time is 5pm UK time.

Wednesday 9am PST pic.twitter.com/9gpMASPc16 — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) July 28, 2020

The track’s imminent arrival comes after Manson’s frequent collaborator Shooter Jennings revealed that the follow-up record to 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is now finished – hailing it as a “masterpiece”.

Back in February, Manson also started cryptically teasing a new project, believed to be the new album, by writing the Latin phrase “Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…” on his Instagram page — which roughly translates to “All deaf and now you hear me.”

The post also included the hashtags #2020 and #youhavenoideawhatiscoming.

While the specific details of Manson’s next record are yet to emerge, A$AP Ferg recently revealed that he’s been in the studio with the shock-rock icon, teasing a collab between the pair.

Ferg posted a video on Instagram of Manson behind the mic in the studio, with the singer uttering the phrase “crazy like Marilyn Manson” in the clip.

Reviewing 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’, NME wrote: “For Manson fans this is familiar territory: the same mechanical riffs, same whisper/scream vocals heard on his regular stream of albums. Here, most songs are entertaining rather than groundbreaking.

“In recent years he’s successfully crossed over into acting with parts in Sons Of Anarchy and Salem. No surprise. He has, after all, had two decades’ practice playing the villain. He remains tremendously good at it.”