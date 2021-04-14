Marina announces ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ album, shares new song ‘Purge The Poison’

Marina has shared the details of her fifth album ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ alongside brand new track ‘Purge The Poison’.

‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Love + Fear‘, is released on June 11. You can view the tracklist below. Pre-orders are available here.

The pulsating ‘Purge The Poison’ comes with a trippy, Weird Life Films-directed music video that you can watch below now.

Marina’s self-written new album sees her co-produce six tracks alongside songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and GRAMMY award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds).

See the tracklist for ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ below:

01. ‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’

02. ‘Venus Fly Trap’

03. ‘Man’s World’

04. ‘Purge The Poison’

05. ‘Highly Emotional People’

06. ‘New America’

07. ‘Pandora’s Box’

08. ‘I Love You But I Love Me More’

09. ‘Flowers’

10. ‘Goodbye’

‘Purge The Poison’, meanwhile, follows Marina’s single ‘Man’s World‘, which was released last November. The song was written by the artist in reaction to startling statistics that only two per cent of producers and three per cent of engineers across popular music are women.

At the beginning of 2020, the singer told fans she was “writing songs in Paris” and later uploaded snippets of new material to social media.

She released a standalone single called ‘About Love’ last February, which was written for the soundtrack of the Netflix film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

‘Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land’ arrives on June 11.