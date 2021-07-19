Marina says she caught COVID-19 last week, warns fans to “be careful”

Marina has revealed that she has been ill after catching coronavirus last week – and she has cautioned fans about falling into a “false sense of security” regarding the pandemic.

Posting via an Instagram story on her account, the singer wrote: “I got Covid last week, as did five of my friends. We were all double vaccinated.

“Just want to say be careful out there. Breakthrough cases are more common than are being reported. The main job of this vaccine is to prevent serious illness or death – and I’m so glad (and grateful) I have it, otherwise I wouldn’t be feeling okay on day six.

“However, it doesn’t make the ‘mild’ version of Covid any less unpleasant. It sucks! I definitely had a false sense of security indoors and so wanted to give you all a heads up.”

Marina added: “PS get vaxxed as soon as you’re offered it. I would not want to go through an even worse version of the last week!”

Update- Marina got COVID despite being vaccinated. She got through it pretty quickly and she's fine, but the vaccine does not make you infallible, be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/XPeUuKXitc — marinausa (@marinausamerica) July 19, 2021

Earlier today (July 19), meanwhile, it was confirmed that two COVID-19 vaccine doses will be required by those wishing to enter nightclubs and “large crowded settings” in England from September.

Proof of a negative coronavirus test will not be accepted alone as a condition of entry, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed on “freedom day” today, which was reiterated during a remote press conference held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson noted in the briefing that 35 per cent of 18-30 year olds are still “completely unvaccinated”. Pending the success of the vaccination rollout in England, all those aged 18 and over will have been offered both jabs by September.