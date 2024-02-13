Mark Hamill shares Taylor Swift anti-Trump tweet that has “aged remarkably well”

Mark Hamill has re-shared one of Taylor Swift’s previous posts criticising Donald Trump on X/Twitter, saying it has “aged remarkably well”.

The actor – best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and providing the voice of The Joker in the animated Batman series – took to social media yesterday (February 12) to bring one of Swift’s past posts back into the spotlight.

Originally posted in May 2022, the update saw the pop star call out then-President Donald Trump after he labelled those protesting the death of George Floyd as “thugs”.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” she wrote, also adding: “We will vote you out in November.”

Re-sharing it nearly two years after it was originally posted, Hamill posted the tweet on his own page, and told his 5.1million followers on the platform: “This tweet has aged remarkably well. Especially the ‘We will vote you out in November’ part.”

This tweet has aged remarkably well. Especially the "We will vote you out in November" part. https://t.co/Hl5iNM7qfw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 13, 2024

Since sharing the update less than 24 hours ago, Hamill’s re-post of Swift’s comments has gone viral, and accumulated over one million views within its first eight hours of going live.

It also comes just one day after Trump claimed that he made Taylor Swift “so much money” in her career, and argued that she would be “disloyal” to him if she were to endorse Joe Biden in the next election.

The comments were made by the former POTUS on social media, and follow reports that Biden – the current President – is seeking endorsement from the pop star to swing the next election.

What’s more, it also puts Swift back in the middle of US politics, following her being subjected to right-wing conspiracy theories that claimed she was part of a psychological operation manufactured by the CIA.

This is far from the first time that the Star Wars legend has openly spoken out against the former President. Back in 2018, the actor called for Trump’s Walk of Fame star to be replaced with a star for his late co-star Carrie Fisher.

Similarly, in 2020 both he and Harrison Ford shared anti-Donald Trump adverts, in a bid to discourage US voters from re-electing him as US president.