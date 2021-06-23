Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus confirms cancer diagnosis: “I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive”

Mark Hoppus, best known as the bassist and vocalist of Blink-182, has shared with fans news of his cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

He made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon (June 23), saying: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.”

At the time of writing, Hoppus, age 49, has not confirmed which type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, nor at which stage he was diagnosed.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus continued in his tweet.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Many of Hoppus’ friends and fans have shared support for his recovery, including his Simple Creatures bandmate Alex Gaskarth (also of All Time Low) and members of A Day To Remember, Of Mice & Men and Good Charlotte.

The news comes after Hoppus initially appeared to reveal his diagnosis via Instagram. The musician posted a photo of himself in what appears to be a doctor’s office surrounded by medical equipment, captioned: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus has since deleted the post, but you can see a screenshot of it shared by a concerned fan below.

Thought @markhoppus from my favourite band @blink182 had been quiet on here recently and just seen on his Instagram that he is fighting cancer.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker recently confirmed that the band are likely to release a new album at some point in 2021, with the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed ‘Nine‘ set to feature Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell.

Hoppus released the ‘Strange Love’ and ‘Everything Opposite’ EPs with Simple Creatures back in 2019, while Gaskarth revealed last year that he and Hoppus had been working on more new material together throughout lockdown.