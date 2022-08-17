Mark Hoppus hints Tom DeLonge could be set to rejoin Blink-182 after reconciliation

Mark Hoppus has hinted that Tom DeLonge could rejoin Blink-182 after the pair recently reconciled.

It comes after the bassist opened up about a home visit with DeLonge and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker that has left the trio in “a really great place right now.”

“It was the first time that all thee of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus recalled to People magazine of the informal meeting, which took place before he began chemotherapy in 2021.

“It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

He added: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

The bassist was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma last year, before revealing to fans in September that he was cancer-free.

It comes after he recently said there’s “no news to share”, amidst recent rumours that DeLonge was rejoining Blink-182. That was prompted by their former co-frontman sharing an Instagram profile with a classic photo of Blink in the ‘90s captioned with the band’s handle.

He also updated his Instagram bio to include Blink alongside Angels & Airwaves in the mention of his musical endeavours.

DeLonge left the band in 2015 “to change the world for my kids”. The Blink-182 trio of Hoppus, Barker and Alkaline Trio‘s Matt Skiba went on to record two albums together – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – and have toured extensively. Their last show together was in the early months of 2020.

However, last month Skiba revealed that he wasn’t sure if he was a member of Blink.