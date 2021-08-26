Mark Hoppus shares insight into beginning of cancer diagnosis

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has given insight into the beginning of his journey towards his cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on August 25, Hoppus shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and presumably his doctor dated April 20, captioned “How it started…”.

“Hi Jill,” Hoppus’ first text begins. “For the past couple days I’ve had this dull sore lump in my shoulder kind of right where it connects to my neck that could either be fatal lymphoma or a sore muscle. At what point should I be concerned and have it looked at?”

Hoppus’ doctor says she needs to see him immediately, and Hoppus makes a booking for later that day. Two months later, in June, Hoppus confirmed his diagnosis and said he’d begun undergoing chemotherapy for what he later clarified was stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Following Hoppus’ initial statement, both blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former guitarist Tom DeLonge voiced their support for their friend.

Following up the screenshot, Hoppus also shared an image of the Blink bassist in a hospital chair, captioned “How it’s going.” See both images below:

In July, Hoppus gave an update on his condition, saying that scans indicated the chemotherapy was working. “I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” the bassist said.

Later that month, Hoppus shared a video of himself playing bass for the first time since his diagnosis, performing Blink’s 2005 track ‘Not Now’ while appearing on a Twitch stream.

Earlier this month, Tom DeLonge appeared on his former bandmate’s Apple Music 1 show After School Radio, where they discussed their favourite Blink-182 records and their longstanding friendship.