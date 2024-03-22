Mark Knopfler’s new ‘Going Home’ video reveals “who’s who” of star collaborators

Mark Knopfler‘s Guitar Heroes have shared the official video for the new version of ‘Going Home’, which reveals a “who’s who” of guest collaborators on the track.

The star-studded re-recording of Knopfler’s 1983 solo single was released last Friday (March 15) in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Clocking in at almost 10 minutes, the new take on the Local Hero theme song sees the Dire Straits frontman join forces with a host of rock icons including the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Additionally, the Guitar Heroes’ take on ‘Going Home’ contains the last ever recording by the late Jeff Beck – which he laid down for the single shortly before his death in January 2023.

Knopfler also enlisted The Beatles‘ Ringo Starr on drums, Sting on bass and The Who frontman (and Teenage Cancer Trust patron) Roger Daltrey on harmonica.

Arriving today (March 22), the music video for ‘Going Home’ reveals who plays which parts on the collaborative charity single. The visuals, animated by the Electric Theatre Collective, display the names of each musician as their respective contributions play out.

These are combined with various music-themed graphics, such as a person smashing up a guitar as ‘Going Home’ becomes more intense during Tom Morello‘s solo in the eighth minute.

You can watch the video in full above, and download ‘Going Home’ here.

The full list of contributors to the re-recording is:

Joan Armatrading

Jeff Beck

Richard Bennett

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Brown

James Burton

Jonathan Cain

Paul Carrack

Eric Clapton

Ry Cooder

Jim Cox

Steve Cropper

Sheryl Crow

Danny Cummings

Roger Daltrey

Duane Eddy

Sam Fender

Guy Fletcher

Peter Frampton

Audley Freed

Vince Gill

David Gilmour

Buddy Guy

Keiji Haino

Tony Iommi

Joan Jett

John Jorgenson

Mark Knopfler

Sonny Landreth

Albert Lee

Greg Leisz

Alex Lifeson

Steve Lukather

Phil Manzanera

Dave Mason

Hank Marvin

Brian May

Robbie McIntosh

John McLaughlin

Tom Morello

Rick Nielsen

Orianthi

Brad Paisley

Nile Rodgers

Mike Rutherford

Joe Satriani

John Sebastian

Connor Selby

Slash

Bruce Springsteen

Ringo Starr

Zak Starkey

Sting

Andy Taylor

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks

Ian Thomas

Pete Townshend

Keith Urban

Steve Vai

Waddy Wachtel

Joe Louis Walker

Joe Walsh

Ronnie Wood

Glenn Worf

Zucchero

The new take on ‘Going Home’ was recorded at British Grove Studios in west London, and produced by Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher. As for Jeff Beck’s contribution, Fletcher described it as “absolutely meant to be. And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”

Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes’ charity track is currently in a race with Beyoncé‘s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ for the UK’s Number One single, per Official Charts. Knopfler took the top spot in the latest chart update, but was leading with less than 1,000 units.

This week’s UK singles chart will be announced later today.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust concert series is taking place at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London this week. The Who have played two orchestral shows as part of the current run, with the second date featuring a special appearance from Eddie Vedder.

