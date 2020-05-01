Mark Ronson has enlisted a smorgasbord of artists, led by Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, for his ‘Love Lockdown’ livestream, which he’s dubbed a ‘video mixtape’.

He revealed the stream/project on Twitter yesterday (April 30), unveiling an extensive list of artists that will appear for live performances throughout. It’s set to premiere online on Friday, May 1 at 11pm BST (May 2 at 8am AEST).

Robyn, Troye Sivan, Disclosure, Christine & The Queens, Mallrat, Peggy Gou, Mabel, MØ, Lykke Li and more will also be making appearances and performances.

Find the YouTube stream here:

Ronson has collaborated with many of these artists. He worked with Dua Lipa as part of Silk City on ‘Electricity’, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li on his latest album, 2019’s ‘Late Night Feelings’ and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on multiple tracks on Ronson’s 2015 album ‘Uptown Special’.

The stream is a part of YouTube Music’s #StayHome #WithMe initiative, which has seen multiple artists perform live-streamed sets on the platform.

Kevin Parker recently spoke of his frequent collaborations with Ronson, saying that he almost gave him arguably Tame Impala’s biggest song ‘The Less I Know The Better’.

In January, Ronson teased another collaboration with Miley Cyrus, after their ‘Late Night Feelings’ single ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.