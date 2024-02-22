Mark Ronson recruits Dave Grohl, Slash and more to boost stepdad’s band Foreigner’s 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bid: “Let ‘em in!”

Mark Ronson has recruited some huge names from the rock world to help push for Foreigner to be inducted into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The producer – famed for his work with Amy Winehouse and on the Barbie soundtrack – has a close connection to the band, with the guitarist Mick Jones being his stepfather.

The rockers earned their first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, despite being eligible since 2002.

Now, following the nominations being announced for this year’s instalment, he has made a push to have the band inducted into the Cleveland Hall, and recruited some huge names to help build support.

“Everything that made me want to be a record producer came from being in the studio watching Foreigner make records,” he wrote in a new Instagram update.

“I’m still completely in awe of the sound of those first five albums. Guitars with swagger and bite. Heavy drums that groove like a mutha with the bass. Wide layers of synths. And then there’s that voice. And those songs. It’s really crazy,” he added. “It’s also kind of crazy that this is the first time they’ve ever been on the ballot for the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame – after 20 years of eligibility.”

In the video shared, Ronson showed off the rock royalty he had gathered to back him – including members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses and Queens Of The Stone Age.

“You want to know what love is? Love is putting Foreigner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame… Foreigner should absolutely be in [there],” Josh Homme said in the video.

Dave Grohl shared a similar sentiment, adding: “I’ve loved Foreigner since I got their debut record… There’s one drum riff that I have used in more than a few songs.

Elsewhere, drummer Chad Smith states that he “can’t believe they’re not in already”, while Jack Black appears singing along to their song ‘Feels Like The First Time’ before stating: “Hey, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, open the door! Foreigner’s waiting outside. Let ’em in!”

Elsewhere in the caption, Ronson acknowledges the personal bias he has in wanting the band to be inducted, but also highlights a number of objective reasons why he thinks they’ll be the perfect fit.

“Foreigner are the most played band on classic rock radio to not be in the hall of fame. They’ve been sung by our fave characters from The Simpsons, The Office, I, Tonya, Stranger Things and Wet Hot American Summer,” he wrote.

“They’ve been covered by Diana Ross and Mariah Carey (what the rock band can boast that??)… Yes, Mick is my stepdad and I love him more than anything. But I’m also a MEGA fan just like Dave, Jack, Slash, Chad and Josh.”

Foreigner formed in New York back in 1976 and comprised Jones, alongside singer Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and bassist Ed Gagliardi. They jumped to fame with their self-titled 1977 debut album, and are most famed for their tracks including ‘Feels Like The First Time’, ‘Cold As Ice’ and ‘Long, Long Way From Home’.

Their nomination for the Hall of Fame also comes at the same time as Ronson shared an update about his stepfather, and the struggle with Parkinson’s that has kept the guitarist out of the spotlight for numerous years now.

Re-sharing an update from Jones, Ronson shared the statement: “I’m so proud and lucky to have grown up with this brave, honest, beautiful man” (via Billboard)

Other nominees for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include Ozzy Osbourne, Jane’s Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, Oasis, Mary J. Blige, Eric B. & Rakim, Kool & the Gang, Sade, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Sinead O’Connor, Peter Frampton, A Tribe Called Quest and Cher.

Last year saw artists including Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott and Chaka Khan inducted into the Cleveland hall.