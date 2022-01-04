Mark Tuan teases unreleased song, fans use Shazam to find it

Mark Tuan is set to release a new song called ‘My Life’, according to a new Shazam listing for the forthcoming track.

Earlier today (January 4), the GOT7 member teased the upcoming song on Instagram with a 15-second screen recording of his phone. The singer typed, “When should i drop this?”, while the then-untitled piano ballad played in the background.

However, resourceful fans of the singer soon discovered the song would be titled ‘My Life’ after using the application Shazam to search for the track. The Shazam listing for the song also features a never-before-seen cover art, although the full track is currently unavailable and cannot be played.

Tuan has also since reacted to the song’s discovery on Shazam by fans, poking fun at the oversight. “My dumbass didnt think people could shazam the song…” he wrote, alongside an upside down smiley emoji.

My dumbass didnt think people could shazam the song…🙃 — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 4, 2022

‘My Life’ seems to be the same track Tuan had teased last month, when he released a video titled “???” on his official YouTube account. That 15-second clip showed Tuan raising a finger to his lips, before panning the camera to a computer screen as it plays a piano instrumental.

The upcoming release will be Tuan’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Last Breath’, which marked Tuan’s first foray into English-language music as a solo artist, following his departure from JYP Entertainment earlier this year. It is currently unknown when ‘My Life’ will be released.

In an earlier interview with NME, Tuan shared how ‘Last Breath’ was a stepping stone for him to establish his artistry. “I’m still trying to find my sound, [so] it’s the first step in the process in a lot of ways,” the singer elaborated. “I feel like this album will always have a special place in my heart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the GOT7 member also teased that he has more solo music on the way in 2022. “I want to say that I’ll give it to [the fans] by next year,” he said.