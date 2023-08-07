Mark Zuckerberg not “holding breath” for cage fight with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerburg has said that he is not “holding [his] breath” for a long-touted cage fight with rival tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Last month, Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiu-jitsu, to a wrestling cage fight. “I’m up for a cage match if he is,” said Musk on Twitter, with Zuckerberg responding via Instagram Stories to say: “Send me location.” Musk then responded by tweeting a proposed location for the fight: “Vegas Octagon.”

This week, Musk said that the fight will be live streamed on Twitter (now known as X), but Zuckerburg has now said that he’s not sure whether it will go ahead.

However, he then immediately said that he has back problems and “may need surgery before the fight can happen”.

Taking to his new social media site Threads, Zuckerburg wrote: “I’m ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

Another who is unsure whether the event will go ahead is Musk’s mother, who recently stepped in and sayid she had “cancelled the fight“.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

After it emerged that Twitter were threatening to sue Meta over the launch of new rival platform Threads, Musk then made a personal attack against Zuckerburg.

Responding on Twitter to a screenshot of a conversation on Threads between Zuckerberg and the Wendy’s account, Musk said: “Zuck is a cuck”. He then added: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

It comes after he labelled Threads “just Instagram minus pics,” saying that the idea “makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use [Instagram]”.