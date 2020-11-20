Market and Poppongene team up for dreamy lo-fi single ‘Potential’

Melbourne-based artist Market has teamed up with Poppongene for a gorgeous new single, ‘Potential’.

The song features auto-tuned guitars, lo-fi drum machines and harmonious vocals from both Market and Poppongene.

The track is lifted from Market’s upcoming sophomore EP, ‘2’, slated for release on December 10 on limited cassette and digital streaming services.

Listen to ‘Potential’ below:

Market’s forthcoming release was written and recorded in the Cairo Flats, a 1930s Art Deco residential complex in inner Melbourne while under coronavirus-imposed isolation.

In a statement, Market – real name Lee Hannah – said the new song was about “doing your best to communicate with someone and learn[sic] from your mistakes”.

“I think it’s easy to ummm and ahhh and second guess your place or the reality of a situation when you’re not explicitly communicating/asking questions,” they said.

‘Potential’ is the third single from ‘2’, following ‘Show It’ in October and a cover of Texas’ 2001 classic, ‘Inner Smile’, in August.

This isn’t the first time Hannah and Poppongene – real name Sophie Treloar – have collaborated.

In early August, Treloar shared a Market remix of her song, ‘Already Gone’, which originally appeared on her debut EP ‘Futures Unsure’, released in July.

The remix appeared on Treloar’s ‘Futures Unsure Remix EP’, which dropped on September 4 via Our Golden Friend. Other collaborators featured on the album include Dianas, Snowy Band, Bonnie Knight, Good Morning and Sunbeam Sound Machine.