Market share ‘Show It’, new single from forthcoming EP

Market, a project of Melbourne-based musician Lee Hannah, have shared ‘Show It’, their second single for 2020. The track follows on from ‘Inner Smile’, which hit streaming services in August.

‘Show It’ is set to appear on Market’s forthcoming EP, ‘EP 2’, due out on December 10. Listen to ‘Show It’ below:

Per a press release, Hannah explained that the current political climate inspired Market’s latest song.

“It felt really grim being in lockdown while the Australian government pushed through a pretty disgusting set of education policies while everyone was distracted,” he said.

“The track is about boomers I guess, but more broadly about the way one can say they care about young folks’ future while simultaneously sabotaging it to make themselves feel comfortable.”

Market arrived on the scene in 2019 as a side project for Lee Hannah, outside of his work with The Townhouses and Take Your Time, and as a session musician for Wafia.

The project dropped their self-titled debut EP last year, which featured the singles ‘Everytime’, ‘Circles’ and ‘Fix’.

Aside from their two singles this year, Market delivered a remix of POPPONGENE’s track ‘Already Gone’ in August.

The project have already supported the likes of Cosmo’s Midnight, Toro Y Moi and Japanese Wallpaper in their short history.