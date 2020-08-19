Market shares lo-fi pop cover of ‘Inner Smile’

Market, the solo project of Lee Hannah, has shared a lo-fi cover of Texas’ 2001 classic, ‘Inner Smile’. The song also features additional vocals from Adelaide artist Lauren Abineri.

The track is the first taste of their second EP, ‘2’, which will be released digitally and on limited cassette in late 2020.

Listen to it below:

Advertisement

According to Hannah, the idea behind the cover was first envisioned from hearing the song on the radio.

“I flipped out when I heard this song on the radio while driving, because I’d totally forgotten how much I adore it,” Hannah told NME Australia.

“I went home that night and did a rough little cover of it and when Melbourne was in a small lockdown break. I had my good pal Lauren Abineri add some beautiful additional vocals to the track. There was a bit of additional mixing I was hoping to do at a studio I’d been hiring but when we went back into stage 4 restrictions indefinitely, I thought I may as well just put this rough version out in the world as it is.”

Hannah recently collaborated with Poppongene – real name Sophie Treloar – on a remix of her track, ‘Already Gone’.

Advertisement

“I was so excited for Lee (Market) to remix a Pops song,” said Treloar upon the remix’s release.

“I love their music so much, and it really is such a treat to hear how the two differing sounds melded together. It’s also nice to hear this song transformed from a heart-acher into a nuanced and carefully considered banger.”