Marlin’s Dreaming share new single ‘Alike’

New Zealand jangle pop band Marlin’s Dreaming have shared the “final” single, ‘Alike’, from their forthcoming album, ‘Quotidian’.

‘Alike’ follows the release of fellow singles ‘Sink or Swim’ and ‘Outward Crying’ earlier this year. Listen to the new track below:

Marlin’s Dreaming frontman Semisi Maiai said ‘Alike’ is a “song of contradictions”, in a press release.

“I play a couple of different people, one dark and arrogant and another high pitched and bleating. These voices come together in a big, bright chorus, which I tried to make catchy and fun, but is a little twisted if you listen further,” Maiai said.

The band’s debut full length album, ‘Lizard Tears’, arrived back in 2017. ‘Quotidian’ is set for an April 24 release. Maiai told Spinoff Magazine earlier this year that he believed the new record was the band’s “least accessible music [they] have released, from first listen”.

“But with a bit of time, perhaps some of the hooks are the catchiest we have ever made.”

Marlin’s Dreaming managed to conclude a 25-date tour across New Zealand and Australia earlier this year, before coronavirus travel restrictions were instituted in both countries. The band had planned to tour Europe in the back half of this year.