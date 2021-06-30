Marlon Williams announces rescheduled Australian tour for 2021

Auckland singer Marlon Williams has announced today (June 30) that he will return to Australia in September and October of 2021.

The tour announcement follows the postponement and cancellation of his late-May shows, set for Melbourne’s Recital Centre and Sydney’s City Recital Hall, respectively. The shows were called off following the suspension of the “trans-Tasman bubble”, which allows for quarantine-free travel between Australia and Williams’ native New Zealand.

“Let’s try that again, Australia,” Williams quipped when sharing the new dates on his social media.

Advertisement

The shows will see him perform two shows at the aforementioned Recital Centre to make up for the cancelled RISING festival appearance. The Sydney ‘Singular Voices’ date, originally scheduled for May 30, will now take place on October 1. All previously-purchased tickets for the Sydney show will be valid for the new date.

In addition to these shows, Williams and his band will also perform at The Tivoli in Brisbane, the Astor Theatre in Perth and the Norwood Theatre in Adelaide. The shows will mark Williams’ first in Australia since December 2019, in which he performed as part of Paul Kelly’s ‘Making Gravy’ Christmas shows alongside Courtney Barnett and Kate Miller-Heidke.

Williams returned to live performing earlier this year, completing a sold-out tour of New Zealand that ended with a performance at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch. He also joined Lorde on-stage to perform a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m on Fire’.

Tickets for all Australian shows will go on sale this Friday.

Marlon William’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

22 – Brisbane, The Triffid

23 and 24 – Melbourne, Recital Centre

29 – Perth, Astor Theatre

30 – Adelaide, Norwood Theatre

OCTOBER

1 – Sydney, City Recital Hall