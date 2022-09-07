Marlon Williams announces 2023 Australian east coast tour

Marlon Williams has announced a trio of Australian tour dates for next February in support of his forthcoming album, ‘My Boy’.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 15, 2023, before a show at QPAC’s Concert Hall in Brisbane the following evening. He’ll wrap up the visit with a show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on February 18.

Tickets are on sale next Monday (September 12) at 10am AEST, with a Frontier Members pre-sale for Sydney and Melbourne kicking off tomorrow (September 8) at 10am AEST and running for 24 hours.

“Australia! Me and [backing band] the Benders are about to head off and sharpen our tools out in the big wide world and then we’re stoked to be coming home to play with you,” Williams said of the forthcoming shows – which will follow tours in North America, UK, Ireland and Europe – in a statement.

‘My Boy’, Williams’ third solo album, is set to arrive this Friday (September 9). It’s been previewed with five singles – its title track, ‘Thinking of Nina’, ‘River Rival’, ‘Easy Does It’ and ‘Don’t Go Back’.

When it arrives, ‘My Boy’ will mark Williams’ first solo album in over four years, following on from 2018’s ‘Make Way for Love’. In 2020, he released a collaborative album with Kacy & Clayton titled ‘Plastic Bouquet’.

“As a live performer one of my favourite things to do is blindside people with upsetting mood shifts,” Williams has said of the forthcoming album. “I really wanted that to come across on this record.”

In November, Williams will perform as part of the debut edition of Adelaide festival Harvest Rock. Williams will play on the two-day festival’s first day, sharing a stage with the likes of Jack White, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett and more.

Marlon Williams’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 15 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 16 – Brisbane, QPAC

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre