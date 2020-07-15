Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden takes “leave of absence” after arrest

Maroon 5 bassist Michael ‘Mickey’ Madden has stepped away from the band following his arrest in late June for domestic violence.

“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” Madden said to People in a statement.

“During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”

In June, Madden was charged with a wilful infliction of “a traumatic injury on a spouse or cohabitant”, which is a felony charge in California. The identity of the alleged victim remains unclear. The bassist was released on the day of arrest after posting his $50,000 bond, with a court hearing scheduled on September 29.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 told Page Six that the band were “deeply devastated by this disappointing news”.

“As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

