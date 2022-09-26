Marshmello reveals face to TXT members during meet-up, sparks collaboration rumours

American DJ and producer Marshmello recently spent time with the members of K-pop boyband TXT, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration between the musicians.

On September 25, the masked DJ uploaded a series of photos taken with the group in what appears to be a dance studio through his Twitter account. “Had some fun with my friends,” wrote Marshmello in his tweet, tagging TXT. The DJ was in Seoul over the weekend to perform at Ultra Music Festival Korea as a headliner.

Shortly after Marshmello posted his tweet, TXT vocalist Taehyun took to the group’s Twitter account to share a picture of himself wearing the star’s signature marshmallow helmet, assuring him: “Your secret is safe with me.” The DJ later confirmed to fans that he had indeed revealed his face to the group.

TXT were also revealed to have met with American record producer and songwriter Tommy Brown, also known as TBHits, sparking rumours of a possible collaboration between him, the group and Marshmello.

Notably, Brown has worked with several K-pop stars throughout his career including MONSTA X, BLACKPINK and TWICE. More recently, he had produced tracks ‘Don Quixote’ and ‘World’ for fellow HYBE act SEVENTEEN’s ‘Face The Sun’ studio album and its re-release ‘Sector 17’.

If a collaboration is indeed in the works, it will follow TXT’s July single ‘Valley of Lies’ with rapper and singer iann dior, who later joined the group at their ‘Act: Love Sick’ concert in Los Angeles, as well as their Lollapalooza set to perform the song live.

In addition to their song with dior, TXT members Yeonjun and Taehyun also featured on American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s February single ‘PS5’ from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. Prior to this, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from their sophomore studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’