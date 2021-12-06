Mary J. Blige announces album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ and shares two new songs

Mary J. Blige has shared two new songs alongside details of her forthcoming album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’, which is out next year.

The R&B singer has today (December 6) released album title track ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ and the DJ Khaled-featuring ‘Amazing’. You can hear both tracks below.

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ is released on February 11, 2022, two days before Blige performs during the Super Bowl LVI half time show in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Blige wrote ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ with D’Mile, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and Tiara Thomas. H.E.R. also produced the single with D’Mile and contributed guitar and background vocals.

‘Amazing’, featuring DJ Khaled, was written by Blige, Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney, Khaled, Streetrunner, Tarik Azzouz, Willie Cobbs, and Ellas McDaniels. In addition, DJ Khaled produced the song with Streetrunner and Azzouz.

She said in a press release: “Working on this new album has been so much fun. I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”

The singer’s last album was 2017’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’.

Advertisement

Blige teased the new record during a recent interview with Tamron Hall. Speaking with the eponymous host, she claimed that the new material she was working on was amongst the best of her 30-plus-year career.

“Wait ’til you hear it – it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” she said.

“It’s something I had to do, and something I had to say, when I was in my darkest moments… [I had] to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks… accept all the things that I used to hate.”