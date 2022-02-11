Mary J. Blige on not being paid to perform at the Super Bowl: “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime”

Mary J. Blige has shared her thoughts on not being paid to perform at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Queen of hip-hop soul is set to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar during this Sunday’s (February 13) NFL showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In a new interview, Blige talked about the upcoming show and said that she isn’t bothered about being paid for the performance because it’s “an opportunity of a lifetime”.

“Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” she told The Cruz Show, confirming that her performance is unpaid. “People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

Blige then reiterated that the Super Bowl Halftime Show is an opportunity of a lifetime, using a line from Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ to get her point across.

You can see the interview below:

A dramatic trailer for the halftime show, titled The Call, was revealed last month. It was helmed by US director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen, Men In Black: International).

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on performing at the Super Bowl.

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” he told the Associated Press.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Mary J. Blige’s new album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’, was released today (February 11).

The album – which Blige wrote with D’Mile, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and Tiara Thomas – is made up of 13 tracks and features the likes of Anderson .Paak, Usher, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Fivio Foreign.

Snoop’s new album, ‘B.O.D.R.’, was also released today, featuring the likes of Nas, T.I., Sleepy Brown, The Game, Nate Dogg, DaBaby and more.