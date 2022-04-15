Mary J Blige set to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Mary J Blige is set to receive an Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The musician will receive the award at the ceremony on May 15 where she will also perform. The event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The award recognises artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts. Previous winners of the award include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and Pink.

Advertisement

Releasing a statement about the award, Blige said: “My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival.

“Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognised in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honour and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Blige’s new album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’, was released back in February.

The album – which Blige wrote with D’Mile, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and Tiara Thomas – is made up of 13 tracks and features the likes of Anderson .Paak, Usher, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Fivio Foreign.

Advertisement

Reviewing the album NME said: “Arriving at a time where Mary J Blige really has nothing left to prove, the album finds her continuing to furrow her creative path.

“Yes, the record can sit a little awkwardly between being nostalgic and current – given her enlisting on next-gen stars for a hip-hop soul collection – but the take-the-power-back narrative really makes these songs shine. Just as inspiring and entertaining as she ever was, Mary has never let up on her trademark sound, and it still pays off.”

Earlier this year, Blige also performed alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl half time show.