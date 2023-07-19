Masego announces Australian tour

A month after news of his inclusion on the Yours & Owls line-up, Masego has announced a full Australian tour in October 2023.

The saxophonist-rapper will make six stops on the tour, playing shows in Brisbane, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth between October 12 and October 20. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

Whatslively users can access the first pre-sale on Monday, July 24, at 9am local time. A second promoter pre-sale goes live on Tuesday, July 25, at 10am local time. The general sale begins on Wednesday, July 26, at 10am local time.

Masego released his self-titled sophomore album in March this year, an extension of his self-described “trap house jazz” style first heard on the 2018 single ‘Tadow’, with French multi-instrumentalist FKJ.

In a live setting, Masego switches between his saxophone, the microphone and drum machine, combining jazz, soul and hip-hop.

The news marks a swift return – Masego last toured the country in June 2022, including a sold-out show at Melbourne’s RISING festival.

Masego’s Australian tour dates are:

Thursday, October 12 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday, October 14 – Wollongong, Yours & Owls

Sunday, October 15 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Monday, October 16 – Melbourne, Forum

Thursday, October 19 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Friday, October 20 – Perth, Metro City