Masked Wolf and The Jungle Giants to headline new festival B.Social

A new festival by the name B.Social is headed to Mackay later this year, with Masked Wolf and The Jungle Giants on board to headline.

Set to take place on December 29, the festival will be held at the Far North Queensland town’s showgrounds, with a lineup that also features Sneaky Sound System, Choomba, Tigerlily and more.

Organised by the same team behind River Sessions, the event will, per a statement, focus on “re-connecting punters, family and friends”. In line with that purpose, event organisers have promised that one dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to a yet-to-be-revealed mental health charity.

A pre-sale for the festival will open at 4:30pm AEST on October 15, with a general sale beginning at 4:30pm AEST the following day (October 16). Tickets available through the festival’s website.

“B.Social is about the push of social interaction which is something that the whole world has suffered from – something humans are not meant to endure,” founder Michael Delaney said in a statement.

“Even though North Queensland is considered low risk we are working with key stakeholders to ensure that we greatly minimise the risk of COVID-19 whilst putting on a stellar event for people to get out and enjoy live music with friends.”

Masked Wolf has spent the year releasing a steady string of singles following the viral success of ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’, most recently teaming up with X Ambassadors’ Sam Harris for ‘Razor’s Edge’.

B.Social’s 2021 lineup is:

Masked Wolf

The Jungle Giants

Sneaky Sound System

Choomba

Tigerlily

Jordan Burns

Taleena

Latifa Tee

Silky Fuzz

+ more to be announced