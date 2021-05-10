Masked Wolf enlists G-Eazy and DDG for ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ remix

Australian rapper Masked Wolf has tipped G-Eazy and DDG for a new remix of his breakout hit ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’.

The remix comes as the song continues to climb charts around the world, currently sitting at #8 on both the ARIA Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, and #14 on the UK’s Official Charts.

‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ was initially released back in 2019, but was re-released earlier this year after going viral on TikTok.

Listen to the G-Eazy and DDG remix below.

“I’ve always wanted to do a remix of Astro, but it had to be right. The song means a lot to me so I really thought about who I wanted on it,” Masked Wolf – real name Harry Michael – said of the remix in a press statement.

“As soon as I heard DDG on ‘Moonwalking In Calabasas,’ I was like, ‘I need this guy.’ He’s so talented and I knew he would rip a crazy verse.

“I’m a huge fan of G-Eazy, and, sonically, he fits the song perfectly – he just has that swag about him, but can also talk about real things too.”

DDG echoed the sentiments in a separate statement, saying “The song is so fire. I heard it like 6 months ago and was like, ‘Damn, I gotta hop on it.’

“My boy Masked Wolf is going crazy and is the next big superstar up fasho. I’m honored to be a part of such a big record.”

Last month, Masked Wolf made his US late night television debut performing ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.