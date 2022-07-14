Masked Wolf, L-FRESH The Lion, A. Girl lead Sound West 2022 line-up

Masked Wolf, L-FRESH The Lion, A. Girl and NARDEAN are among the artists billed to perform at this year’s Sound West festival in Sydney’s west.

Organisers behind the festival – which will be presented by the City of Parramatta Council and NSW Government – announced the full line-up today (July 14).

Along with the three aforementioned artists, Sound West looks to feature giants in tech like Spotify, TikTok, Linktree and Culture Kings.

Additionally, Dylan Alcott AO will be present to discuss his disability-inclusive festival, Abilityfest. “Sound West is held in the heart of Greater Western Sydney, a region loaded with diverse and incredibly talented artists and creatives,” Alcott said in a press release.

“I’m a massive music fan and love a good festival so I’m excited to be here with NEC Australia to share with the industry the vision we have for an inclusive festival with AbilityFest.”

Proceedings are set to begin at Commbank Stadium in Parammatta on August 25, when a whopping 35 keynote sessions and conferences will take place. The four-day event, ending on August 28, will be interwoven with live music performances from some of Western Sydney’s best. Tickets and further details are available through the Sound West website now.

Parramatta’s Lord Mayor CR Donna Davis said: “Parramatta is the perfect location to host Sound West. We already have a reputation as a diverse arts and culture hub. Therefore, the fusion of technology with culture creates a unique opportunity to drive innovation in our City.”

Masked Wolf is also set to appear at this year’s Vanfest alongside Hilltop Hoods, Tones And I, Tash Sultana and more.