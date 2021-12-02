Masked Wolf’s ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ was the most Shazamed song globally in 2021

Masked Wolf‘s breakthrough hit ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ was the most Shazamed song throughout the world in 2021, according to Apple Music’s end-of-year charts.
- READ MORE: Masked Wolf: Sydney rapper and ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ riding the waves of TikTok virality
Apple, who bought Shazam back in 2018, released its charts today (December 1), with his viral smash earning the most global Shazams by a considerable margin. ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’, which was released in 2019, earned 11.7 million Shazams. By means of contrast, The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ – which was second on the chart – was Shazamed 8.5 million times.
‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ also racked up a colossal amount of streams globally, coming in at #20 on Apple Music’s most-streamed song list.
In Australia, meanwhile, The Kid LAROI dominated across many of Apple Music’s end-of-year charts. His debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’ was the most-streamed album in Australia all year, while his track ‘Without You’ was the most Shazamed song in Australia. It, along with ‘So Done’, also appeared in the top 10 most-streamed songs on Apple Music in Australia.
Additionally, LAROI’s ARIA-winning collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’, was the eighth-most streamed song on the platform globally, as well as the eighth most Shazamed song globally. The most-streamed song on Apple Music in 2021, though, was BTS‘ 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’.
Masked Wolf is set to play a string of festival dates heading into the new year, including Brisbane’s Wildlands Weekender and Sydney’s Field Day.