Masks required for Harry Styles’ US tour alongside vaccinations and COVID tests

Organisers of Harry Styles‘ upcoming US tour have today (August 25) announced COVID safety protocols for fans attending the shows.

Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’, which was postponed from last year until this autumn due to the ongoing pandemic, will require attendees to wear masks at all venues. It will also be mandatory for ticketholders to either show proof of full coronavirus vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of entering one of the concerts.

The pop star’s shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden and at California’s SAP Center in San Jose, however, will only accept full vaccination. No one will be permitted to enter the venues with a negative PCR test only.

A statement accompanying the announcement read: “Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans, and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the US. There will be no exceptions to these policies.”

It added that venue staff at each show will need to follow the same protocols as attendees.

Styles confirmed the rescheduled US shows in July. Last December, he said that the UK and European leg of the tour is postponed “indefinitely”.

Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ US dates 2021:

SEPTEMBER

04 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

07 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

09 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

11 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

13 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

15 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

17 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

18 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

20 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

22 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

24 – Chicago, IL, United Center

25 – Chicago, IL, United Center

29 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

OCTOBER

01 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

03 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

04 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

07 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

10 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

12 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

14 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

16 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

18 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

21 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

23 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

25 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

27 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

28 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

30 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

31 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

NOVEMBER

03 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

07 – Tacoma, WA,Tacoma Dome

08 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

10 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

11 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center

13 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

15 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

The tour will hear Styles play songs from his latest solo album, ‘Fine Line‘, which was released in 2019. He is also likely to perform cuts from his 2017 debut self-titled record.

Meanwhile, the One Direction bandmember is leading nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

Styles is up for Songwriter of the Year along with his regular collaborator Kid Harpoon, while he’s also nominated twice in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category. Lewis Capaldi also has two nods in that category.