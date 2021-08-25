Masks required for Harry Styles’ US tour alongside vaccinations and COVID tests

Organisers of Harry Styles‘ upcoming US tour have today (August 25) announced COVID safety protocols for fans attending the shows.
Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’, which was postponed from last year until this autumn due to the ongoing pandemic, will require attendees to wear masks at all venues. It will also be mandatory for ticketholders to either show proof of full coronavirus vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of entering one of the concerts.
The pop star’s shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden and at California’s SAP Center in San Jose, however, will only accept full vaccination. No one will be permitted to enter the venues with a negative PCR test only.
A statement accompanying the announcement read: “Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans, and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the US. There will be no exceptions to these policies.”
It added that venue staff at each show will need to follow the same protocols as attendees.
Styles confirmed the rescheduled US shows in July. Last December, he said that the UK and European leg of the tour is postponed “indefinitely”.
Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ US dates 2021:
SEPTEMBER
04 – Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena
07 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
09 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
11 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
13 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center
15 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
17 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
18 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
20 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
22 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
24 – Chicago, IL, United Center
25 – Chicago, IL, United Center
29 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
OCTOBER
01 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
03 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
04 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
07 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center
10 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
12 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
14 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
16 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
18 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
21 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
23 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
25 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
27 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
28 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
30 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
31 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
NOVEMBER
03 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
07 – Tacoma, WA,Tacoma Dome
08 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
10 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
11 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
13 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
15 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena
17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
The tour will hear Styles play songs from his latest solo album, ‘Fine Line‘, which was released in 2019. He is also likely to perform cuts from his 2017 debut self-titled record.
Meanwhile, the One Direction bandmember is leading nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.
Styles is up for Songwriter of the Year along with his regular collaborator Kid Harpoon, while he’s also nominated twice in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category. Lewis Capaldi also has two nods in that category.