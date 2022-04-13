Mason Dane announces national headline tour

Rising Newcastle rapper Mason Dane has announced Australian headline dates, set to kick off later this month, in support of latest EP ‘Chasing Home’.

The tour will kick off at The Great Club in Sydney on April 27, continuing along to Melbourne and Perth before wrapping up with a hometown show on May 1. See dates and details below – tickets are on sale now.

The run of Australian shows will be followed by Dane heading to the US next month for a string of dates supporting T-Pain.

Advertisement

“With the T-Pain tour coming up next month I felt it’s only right to warm up with my own little tour before moving on from this ‘Chasing Home’ era,” Dane commented in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform these EP tracks for the first time while also bringing some dope energy and preparing myself for this massive US tour with Pain.”

Dane released ‘Chasing Home’ back in February after previewing the EP with singles like ‘White Mercedes’ and the Baby Prince-featuring ‘Pretty Pearl’.

It followed a string of standalone singles like viral hit ‘DASH’ last year, the song which alerted T-Pain to the rapper. “God damn it this fucking song is good,” Pain exclaims in a reaction video posted on TikTok.

“Touring with T-Pain is something I probably never would’ve imagined would be a reality but here we are,” Dane elaborated in a statement. “It’s gonna be a wild ride, 20 shows all across America on a bus with the crew and I can’t wait to see the country and continue to grow my audience and my friendship with Pain. Super super exciting times.

Mason Dane’s ‘Chasing Home’ Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

APRIL

Wednesday 27 – Sydney, The Great Club

Thursday 28 – Melbourne, Onesixone

Friday 29 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

MAY

Sunday 1 – Newcastle, Uptowns Bar