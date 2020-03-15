Ban on mass gatherings of 500+ people comes into effect

The government’s ban on “non-essential” mass gatherings comes into effect today (March 16).

The policy is the Morrison government’s latest effort to control the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

While access to schools, universities, and public transport will not be restricted, music events of 500+ people are banned indefinitely.

“It is precautionary. It is getting ahead of this to ensure that we can minimise the impact on your health and [so] we can ensure with confidence the ability for people to be accessing the health services that they and their families will need”, Mr Morrison said over the weekend.

The ban is already having a large impact on the music industry, with many artists and festivals announcing cancellations. Specifically, Download Festival, Anthems Festival and Under The Southern Stars will not proceed.

Several international artists, including New Order, Miley Cyrus and Robbie Williams have also cancelled Australian shows.

Most recently (March 15), Vivid Sydney announced it would not proceed in 2020, making this year Sydney’s first without the festival since 2008.

“It’s been an incredibly tough time for the tourism industry and this is yet another body blow, but NSW will bounce back and Vivid Sydney will shine brighter than ever in 2021″, NSW tourism minister, Stuart Ayres said in a statement.

More cancellations relating to COVID-19 are expected to be announced in the coming days.

