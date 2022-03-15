Massive Attack are selling off new artwork to help victims of Ukraine conflict

Massive Attack have announced plans to sell off new artwork to help victims of the Ukraine conflict.

The two prints, which you can view below, are both signed by Robert “3D” Del Naja and come with 10 randomly selected hand-finished editions.

Both prints are available until March 22 and are priced at £150 plus VAT, with all proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.

The two pieces can be purchased here.

Del Naja has been vocal about his support for victims of the Ukraine conflict, with the artist recently criticising the government’s response to the growing number of refugees after he posted several photos of the Ukrainian flag on his Instagram page.

“DON’T WAVE FLAGS / WAVE VISAS,” he wrote. You can see that post below.

The band are among a number of artists pledging their support to victims of the Ukraine conflict.

Last night (March 14), Arcade Fire performed a last-minute Ukraine benefit concert in New Orleans with all proceeds going to the Plus1 Ukraine relief fund, which is supporting Ukrainian people through non-profits providing humanitarian aid as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

Belle And Sebastian also shared new single ‘If They’re Shooting At You’ in support of those affected by the conflict in Ukraine earlier this week, while Bring Me The Horizon also paid tribute to the people of Ukraine recently at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Meanwhile, it was announced this morning (March 15) that London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire is set to host a Ukraine benefit concert this month including performances from The Subways, Andy Bell and more.

The charity concert will take place at the west London venue next Friday (March 25). You can find more information and ticket details here.