Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja launches artwork in support of War Child’s Gaza Appeal

Massive Attack‘s Robert Del Naja has released a new limited edition print of his Help95 artwork in support of War Child’s Gaza Appeal.

This is the latest chapter in the over two-decades-long partnership between Massive Attack and War Child, which recently saw the donation of the original artwork proof from UNKLE‘s ‘War Stories’ to help fund War Child’s Coronavirus Appeal.

The Help95 archival print, which was originally used in the sleeve notes for the 1995 War Child compilation album ‘HELP’, has been reworked by Del Naja for a unique fire-sale, and is on sale from today (June 24).

All proceeds from sales of the print, which you can find here, will go directly towards War Child’s Gaza Appeal.

“With the news of a ceasefire, War Child staff in Gaza can now rapidly scale-up their response providing essential supplies and urgent psychological first aid to the thousands of children who have lost everything,” the organisation said about their work in the region.

Rich Clarke, Head of War Child Records, added in a statement: “Massive Attack have been generous supporters of War Child for over a quarter of a century now, they are incredibly passionate about the causes they choose to help and we are extremely grateful to benefit from their support.

“The original image Help95 was donated by Rob to support the children and families caught in the Balkan Civil war in 1995 and resonates 25 years later with the desperate situation in Gaza.

“The money raised from the fire-sale will enable War Child to reach more children and give them the chance of a brighter future. We are extremely grateful to have Robert’s continued support to help us protect, educate and stand up for the rights of the children of Gaza.”

You can find out more about War Child’s Gaza Appeal here.

Earlier this month Martina Topley-Bird‘s Robert Del Naja-produced EP ‘Pure Heart’ was released.