Matt Bellamy has said in a new interview that Muse‘s forthcoming new album ‘Will Of The People’ is “a greatest hits album – of new songs”.

The Teignmouth trio, who returned to action in January with the track ‘Won’t Stand Down’, will release their ninth studio LP on August 26 via Warner Records.

Speaking to The Big Issue, Muse frontman Bellamy explained how ‘Will Of The People’ was written partly in response to their record label, who wanted the band to release a ‘best of’ compilation.

“We were reaching that point where there was talk about maybe doing a greatest hits album, and we weren’t really in favour of doing that,” Bellamy said. “So it’s almost like we’ve made a record that is a greatest hits album – of new songs.

“That means this album might have a metal track on it – and it’s like, the best metal track we’ve ever done. Or there’s a sort of soft ballad, love song and it’s probably the best ballad love song we’ve ever done, and so on.”

He added: “It’s a montage of the best of Muse. It’s a new take on all of those types of genres that we’ve touched on in the past.”

Muse, who played two special charity gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith last week, have recruited British songwriter and Bring Me The Horizon collaborator Dan Lancaster to be part of their live band.

Lancaster will provide additional synths, keys, percussion and guitar duties as part of Muse’s live line-up.