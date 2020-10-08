Matt Corby, Bernard Fanning, Boy & Bear and more to team up for Brisbane gig

Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Bernard Fanning & The Black Fins, Thelma Plum and Tia Gostelow will join forces for an outdoor show in Brisbane next month.

The artists will take to the stage at the Sandstone Point Hotel in Moreton Bay on Saturday, November 21.

The announcement follows Queensland’s loosening of outdoor social distancing restrictions on October 1. Patrons at outdoor events in the state can now stand two square metres from one another, rather than four.

Advertisement

However, in keeping with current coronavirus-imposed restrictions, tickets to the event will be limited. Pre-sale tickets to the mini-festival are available from 9am AEST on October 12. General sale commences the day after on October 13 at 9am AEST.

“Can’t wait to share the stage with The Black Fins and this incredible line up of Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum and Tia Gostelow,” Bernard Fanning wrote on social media today (October 8).

“It’s so great to be able to play again. Onya Queensland.”

Can’t wait to share the stage with The Black Fins and this incredible line up of Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum and… Posted by Bernard Fanning on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Rob Comiskey, the Sandstone Point Hotel’s director and the organiser of the show, echoed Fanning’s positive sentiments in a statement.

Advertisement

“It has been a rough six months since our last concert prior to COVID in February,” Comiskey said.

“With the announcement of outdoor events going up to a two square metre rule and the expansion of the border bubble, we have been able to put on such a cracking line-up!

“I am excited to see live music return to the venue.”