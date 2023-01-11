Matt Corby details new album ‘Everything’s Fine’, shares single ‘Reelin”

Matt Corby has announced his third studio album, ‘Everything’s Fine’, in addition its second single.

The album, announced today (February 12), is the official follow-up to 2018’s ‘Rainbow Valley’. It is set for release on Friday March 24 via Island Records Australia. The album’s artwork, created by illustrator Niqui Toldi, can be viewed below alongside a full track-list.

‘Everything’s Fine’ will include the previously-released track ‘Problems’, which Corby put out in November 2022, as well as the freshly shared ‘Reelin”. Corby co-wrote the latter with Nat Dunn and Chris Collins, who also served as the album’s co-producers.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Reelin”, created by Toldi and Dear Seattle‘s Brae Fisher, below:

In a press statement, Corby explained that the album’s title was not ironic, but rather intended to represent acceptance. “I’m at a really beautiful point in my life,” he said.

“I’m accepting all this stuff: the good and the bad, but particularly the bad – which is kind of great. It’s a good thing to come to that point. Life isn’t always magical, but the moments that are? Well, you really value them. I think this record is about that; about managing your actual reality. Sometimes, I have those moments when [I] realise: ‘Well, I’m still breathing, [I] still have the gift of life… so everything is fine, I guess.”

Since the release of ‘Rainbow Valley’, Corby’s output has been minimal. Prior to the release of ‘Problems’, his last solo release was the double A-side ‘If I Never Say A Word’ and ‘Vitamin’, which was released in August of 2020. In 2019, Corby released two collaborative efforts: ‘Talk It Out’ with Tash Sultana, and ‘So Easy’ with both Triple One and Kwame.

Corby has also been focusing on production, having worked on the track ‘Black Dogs!’ with Genesis Owusu, Budjerah‘s self-titled debut EP and Great Gable‘s debut album ‘Tracing Faces’.

Matt Corby’s ‘Everything’s Fine’ track-list is:

1. ‘Problems’

2. ‘For Real’

3. ‘Carry On’

4. ‘Reelin”

5. ‘Big Smoke’

6. ‘Lover’

7. ‘Reruns’

8. ‘Words I Say’

9. ‘Mainies’

10. ‘Better Than That’

11. ‘Everything’s Fine’