Matt Corby, Dope Lemon and more join 2021 Winter In The Domain lineup

Matt Corby, Dope Lemon and more have been added to the just-announced lineup for Sydney concert series Winter In The Domain.

Taking place across a string of dates at Sydney’s The Domain throughout June and July, the series has also added the likes of Peking Duk, Chillinit, Youngn Lipz and Triple One to the already mammoth lineup.

These acts join previously announced artists like Thelma Plum, Ball Park Music, Baker Boy, Miiesha, Missy Higgins, The Cat Empire and more.

Tickets for all the new shows will go on sale from midday AEST on Tuesday May 25, while tickets for all previously announced shows are on sale now.

While all concerts and performances will be taking place in the Big Top area, the surrounding areas will be transformed into the ‘Winterpark’, which will include rides, food stalls and an ice rink.

The Winter In The Domain concert series follows on from its summer equivalent which took place at the same venue earlier this year, though it faced setbacks and cancellations due to COVID outbreaks in the Sydney area.

View the full lineup below.

The Winter In The Domain 2021 lineup is:

JUNE



Friday 25 – Chillinit, Youngn Lipz, Triple One + more

Saturday 26 – Heaps Gay’s 8th Birthday Carnival

JULY



Friday 2 – Matt Corby

Saturday 3 – Hot Dub Time Machine (Matinee Show)

Saturday 3 – Hot Dub Time Machine (Evening Show)

Sunday 4 – Dope Lemon

Friday 9 – Thelma Plum, Baker Boy, Miiesha (NAIDOC Week)

Saturday 10 – Peking Duk & Friends

Sunday 11 – Missy Higgins, Dan Sultan, Coterie

Friday 16 – The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear

Saturday 17 – The Presets, Choomba, Ninajirachi

Sunday 18 – Ball Park Music, Holy Holy

