Matt Corby launches new label, Rainbow Valley Records

Matt Corby has launched a new label, Rainbow Valley Records, as a joint venture with major record company Warner.

Rainbow Valley shares the same name as Corby’s studio in northern NSW, as well as his 2018 studio album. The idea for Rainbow Valley came after Corby and his long-time collaborator and label partner Alex Henriksson worked with a range of emerging and established Australian acts, including Jarryd James, Budjerah, Tia Gostelow and Great Gable.

The new label will not focus on one specific genre, instead aiming to sign acts from various styles and backgrounds.

“I’m pumped to step into a different role in the industry. To assist new and established artists from the perspective on of an artist,” Corby said in a statement.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last decade and am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the table for this new company. I’m excited to share the music we have already been a part of and will continue to foster with a diverse crew of people, hopefully, for years to come.”

Dan Rosen, the recently appointed president of Warner Music Australasia, said the launch of Rainbow Valley marked a “new era” for the record company.

“Rainbow Valley Records is emblematic of what will stand for as a company – putting great music and brilliant creativity at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

“I cannot wait to start working with Alex and Matt and bringing the artists and music from Rainbow Valley to Australia and the world.”

Corby released two singles last year, ‘If I Never Say A Word’ and ‘Vitamin’.