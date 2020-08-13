News Music News

Matt Corby releases new single, ‘If I Never Say A Word’

The track marks Corby's first new music for 2020

By Caleb Triscari
Matt Corby
Matt Corby. CREDIT: Matt Johnson.

Matt Corby has returned with a new single, ‘If I Never Say A Word’, his first original release for 2020.

‘If I Never Say A Word’ is Corby’s first new single since last year’s collaboration with Kwame and Triple One, ‘So Easy’. The track was co-created by Alex Henriksson, engineered by Matthew Neighbour and produced and mixed by Dann Hume.

Listen to ‘If I Never Say A Word’ below:

In a statement, Corby said he started working on the track before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Work started on ‘If I Never Say A Word’ pre-lockdown, and I was originally going to put it into storage until a whole new record was ready, but with the extended period off the road I was able to dive in and bring it to light,” he said.

In addition to the new track, a music video for ‘If I Never Say A Word’ will premiere on the singer’s YouTube channel at 2pm AEST today (August 14). The clip is directed by Madeline Johnson and produced by Coralie Tapper.

Matt Corby’s last full-length release was ‘Rainbow Valley’, released in November 2018. In addition to ‘So Easy’, he also worked alongside Tash Sultana last year to release ‘Talk It Out’.

