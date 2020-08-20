Matt Corby releases surprise new track, ‘Vitamin’

Matt Corby has released a surprise new single, ‘Vitamin’, less than a week after sharing his first track for the year.

‘Vitamin’ is the second half of Corby’s double A-side, along with ‘If I Never Say A Word‘, which will be released digitally as well as on vinyl. The track was co-produced with Matthew Neighbour and Alex Henriksson. Listen to the track below:

In a statement, the singer said his latest single was about knowing what’s important in life.

“’Vitamin’ is all about the things that stop you from seeing the big picture, what’s truly important and the people around you that make life great. That’s what we mean by vitamins,” he said.

“Where are your vitamins coming from? Most people operate in this quick fix, day by day kind of scrambling, and it’s really hard to stop and find all the value in your existence and really come up with cool ideas to make it better. For me, it’s something to strive for.”

Corby’s last album, ‘Rainbow Valley’, was released in 2018. Since ‘Rainbow Valley’, he’s collaborated with Tash Sultana, Kwame and Triple One. He also co-produced Great Gable’s debut album, ‘Tracing Faces’, released earlier this month.